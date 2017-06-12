No Matter The Result, Fans Are The Real Winners Of This Year’s NBA Finals

#LeBron James #NBA Finals 2017
06.12.17 58 mins ago

No matter what happens tonight NBA fans, we won. Seriously, repeat after me, we won.

Many of us would likely see a 3-1 series in which there’s been one game that’s been decided in single digits as an imbalance in competition. The devil lies in the details though, and looking through the details of these Finals shows just how incredible it is that we got here – a third straight Finals between the Cavs and Warriors – in the first place.

For starters, let’s take the time to welcome back Kevin Durant to the NBA Finals. The Slim Reaper showed why Draymond was right to call him after that crushing Game 7 loss last year. Durant has managed to make himself a member of the 50-40-90 club while averaging 34 points per game in these Finals, which even with the curve folks are choosing to foolish grade him on for signing with the Warriors, is insane.

Hell, Durant might have the most iconic shot from this series with the Game three transition 3-pointer to seal the game on the road. If anything, Durant has shown us what happens when a player is given a proper culture and coaching that can foster to his skills.

