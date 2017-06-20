Getty Image

The prevailing thought around the NBA after the Celtics shipped the No. 1 pick off to Philadelphia for the No. 3 pick and a future first rounder was that more moves were coming soon out of Boston. Danny Ainge has done a magnificent job of racking up valuable assets while still managing to build a team competitive enough to earn the top seed in the East and make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but they need a bit more in order to truly threaten the Cavaliers.

In Chicago, Jimmy Butler appears on his way out the door as well, as there have been numerous reports that the Bulls are taking calls about their star swingman. Boston and Butler have been connected since prior to the trade deadline last season, and with the shuffle of splitting the top pick into the No. 3 pick and a future pick, it seemed as though the Celtics had loaded up some new ammunition that they would feel more comfortable with using to land Butler.

However, according to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago, the Celtics aren’t willing to part ways with their No. 3 pick to get Butler, even though most would consider that a value move for Boston. Goodwill reports that the Bulls offered Butler for No. 3, straight up, and got turned down.