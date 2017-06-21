Getty Image

Already making a splash before the actual NBA Draft has started, the Boston Celtics traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 3 selection and a future first round pick. The Celtics though, may not be done dealing as general manager Danny Ainge is exploring all sorts of options. Ainge’s exploration however is just confusing the hell out of rival executives and coaches.

Truly leaving up to his nickname of “Trader Danny,” Ainge is reportedly thinking about trading Boston’s No. 3 pick so the Celtics could move down even further in the first round. Ainge wants to do this because he is reportedly keen on adding North Carolina State point guard Dennis Smith to the Celtics.

But Ainge is also reportedly telling different things to a number of teams, so not to reveal Boston’s true intentions. This has earned Ainge yet another nickname – “The Minister of Disinformation.”