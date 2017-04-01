NCAA Final Four Preview

Charles Barkley Had Amazing Things To Say About TNT Host Ernie Johnson

04.01.17 1 hour ago

CBS

No group of sports broadcasters have better chemistry than the Inside the NBA crew. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal have been working together for so long that everything they do just seems so authentic, making Inside a must-watch for basketball fans on a weekly basis.

Johnson, Barkley, and Smith haven’t been on Inside in a few weeks, though, as they’ve been providing analysis for the NCAA Tournament. They’re doing this while Johnson is getting ready to release his new book, Unscripted. On Saturday, he may have gotten the best endorsement that his book possibly could, as Barkley decided to pull back the sarcasm that has made him so famous and give us a wonderfully tender moment.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYERNIE JOHNSONINSIDE THE NBA
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP