Charles Barkley Had Amazing Things To Say About TNT Host Ernie Johnson

No group of sports broadcasters have better chemistry than the Inside the NBA crew. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal have been working together for so long that everything they do just seems so authentic, making Inside a must-watch for basketball fans on a weekly basis.

Johnson, Barkley, and Smith haven’t been on Inside in a few weeks, though, as they’ve been providing analysis for the NCAA Tournament. They’re doing this while Johnson is getting ready to release his new book, Unscripted. On Saturday, he may have gotten the best endorsement that his book possibly could, as Barkley decided to pull back the sarcasm that has made him so famous and give us a wonderfully tender moment.