Charles Barkley Made It Clear He Has No Interest In The Internet Or Understanding It

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.16.17 27 mins ago

NBA All-Star Weekend hasn’t officially begun until Charles Barkley says something outlandish on TNT’s Inside The NBA. On Thursday, Barkley broke the seal on the 2017 edition in New Orleans and, predictably, the internet in general was his target.

As part of the pregame show for Thursday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, TNT revealed that the weekend will present Twitter emojis that coincide with each player and television personality. There were several players, highlighted by Anthony Davis and James Harden, that were blessed with interesting images, but Barkley stole the show by ranting about social media and his lack of appreciation for the medium.

In the video above, Barkley proudly declares, “I don’t even know what an emoji is,” before saying that he is “never going to do Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.” This does not come as a shock to anyone that follows Barkley’s work closely and the fact that he was assigned a donut as an emoji probably did not help his stance on the topic.

Prior to affirming his anti-social media stance, Barkley stated that he is “not talking to these fools on the internet” and that was called back near the end of the segment. He doubled down on the fact that the other TNT panelists “feel the need to talk to all these fools” and Kenny Smith (rightly) took Barkley to task in stating that the same people watching and engaging with the broadcast also know how to own and operate cell phones.

In true Charles Barkley fashion, he dismissed that notion outright and it was an example of a standoff that the show is famous for. At this point, there is a certain charm to Barkley’s aversion to the real world of technology in 2017 and this is the type of segment that can highlight it for all to see. Still, one has to wonder whether the shtick will tire with a younger audience eventually and there isn’t a ton of wiggle room in what Barkley had to say here.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYNBA All-StarNBA All-Star 2017

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP