Charles Oakley Doesn’t Seem Upset About His Ban From Madison Square Garden

#NBA #New York Knicks
08.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The long saga between Charles Oakley and the Knicks that began back in February during an altercation between the legend and arena security finally came to a conclusion last week when a court ruled Oakley would be banned from Madison Square Garden for a year as part of a plea deal.

The entire ordeal began when Oakley was accused of shouting at Knicks owner James Dolan at a game, leading to security trying to escort him out of the arena. Oakley then shoved a security guard as the altercation became physical. The next few days were filled with accusations from both sides, a brief lifetime ban placed on Oakley which was only lifted following significant public backlash towards Dolan and the Knicks.

With the resolution coming from the plea deal, everyone involved can move on. Oakley, currently coaching in the BIG3, seems very ready to move on from the Knicks in general, as evidenced by his latest tweet.

TOPICS#NBA#New York Knicks
TAGSCharles OakleyNBANEW YORK KNICKS

