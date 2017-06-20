Jimmy Butler Hopes He Goes To The Cavaliers If The Bulls Trade Him

06.20.17

Getty Image

If Jimmy Butler is leaving the Chicago Bulls, it seems pretty clear he’d prefer to stay in the Great Lakes region. With reports swirling that Butler is very much on the market and the Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as a major player in said market, it seems clear that Butler himself would prefer to wind up playing with LeBron James if he were to get traded.

According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Butler is definitely interested in a trade to Cleveland if there’s actually a general manager in place to make said trade. In fact, he’d encourage it from the Bulls after speaking to both James and Kyrie Irving.

