Adrian Wojnarowski doesn’t break every big move of the trade deadline. The NBA on TNT announced that Chris Bosh would be joining the team although terms of the deal were not disclosed. No one can be sure how close NBA on TNT was to the cap, but this deal seems to be compliant with the CBA.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris make appearances with our Players Only studio team and we look forward to incorporating his fresh take and informed perspective into this new TNT series,” Craig Barry, executive vice president and chief content officer of Turner Sports, said to the Sun-Sentinel. “Chris is still deeply connected with today’s NBA players and his insights into the game will further enhance the experience for our viewers.”