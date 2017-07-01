Getty Image

Believing that he would have a better shot at winning a championship with James Harden and the Rockets, Chris Paul told the Clippers he was going to sign with Houston, so Los Angeles traded him there after he opted into his contract. The tandem of Paul and Harden instantly gives Houston one of the best back-courts in the league. And while the pairing could simply not work, both players are legitimate stars, and the Rockets are much better now that Paul is on their team.

The potential of Paul and Harden has already created one benefit: other free agents are interested in signing with the Rockets. One such free agent is Paul’s former Clipper back-court mate J.J. Redick who, if the money is right in Houston, wants to sign with the Rockets.