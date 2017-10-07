C.J. McCollum Announced He’s Signing With Chinese Shoe Company Li-Ning

Getty Image

Not everyone can be Kevin Durant, i.e. kicking back while the Big 3 sneaker companies – Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour – all clamor to sign you to an nine-figure shoe deal. Yet there are plenty of other opportunities out there for professional athletes who are on the up and up but who may not quite be on the same superstar marketability echelon.

For instance, Klay Thompson made headlines earlier this summer when he signed a 10-year deal to remain with Chinese shoe company Anta for a reported $80 million (despite previous signs that he was less than thrilled with their products). Now, another Chinese company has staged a coup by signing Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

McCollum announced his partnership with Li-Ning via Instagram on Friday.