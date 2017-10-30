The Cavaliers Hit A New Low By Getting Destroyed By The Knicks At Home

Getty Image

The Cavs have been struggling of late, losing three of their last four going against mediocre to middling teams in the NBA heading into Sunday night’s contest against the pitiful Knicks. The first loss was of the blowout variety to the Magic, the next a closer game on the road against Brooklyn, and then they got run off the floor by the Pelicans in New Orleans on Saturday.

All of those games were bad, but you could point to something that was the reason. The Magic loss was on the second night of a back-to-back after they thumped a good Bucks team on the road. The Nets are a scrappy team that has been surprisingly competitive this season and that game was again on a back-to-back. The Pelicans have Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

However, the loss on Sunday, while on the second night of a back-to-back, was their worst of the season.

After taking that beating at the hands of the Pelicans, Cleveland returned home to face the lowly Knicks, who came into the game at 1-3 on the season. New York has Kristaps Porzingis and then a rag-tag supporting cast led by rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Enes Kanter. If there were ever a game to bounce back and put fears to rest, this was it.

Instead, the Knicks hammered the Cavs on their home floor to the tune of a 114-95 beatdown that was never close, with New York taking a 29-19 lead after the first quarter. Porzingis had 32 points, taking advantage of the Cavs soft interior defense, but that can be understood. He’s a star level player.