An ordinary Friday afternoon in late July quickly turned into a full-fledged media circus when Brian Windhorst of ESPN dropped the bombshell that Kyrie Irving had recently asked the Cavs to trade him. That came hot off the heels of the organization announcing that they had finally promoted former assistant GM Koby Altman to the job of general manager.

Needless to say, the news of Irving’s request set off a firestorm of speculation regarding where he might end up, and ESPN later specified that the All-Star point guard had given the front office a list of four teams – the Knicks, the Heat, the Spurs, and the Timberwolves – that would be his preferred destinations.

Now, a new report from Yahoo! Sports claims that the Cavs and Knicks are already engaged in the process of trying to work out a deal.