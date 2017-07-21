Just How Difficult Is It To Make The NBA?

The Cavs And Knicks Are Already In ‘Serious Talks’ About A Kyrie Irving Trade

#New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Carmelo Anthony
07.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

An ordinary Friday afternoon in late July quickly turned into a full-fledged media circus when Brian Windhorst of ESPN dropped the bombshell that Kyrie Irving had recently asked the Cavs to trade him. That came hot off the heels of the organization announcing that they had finally promoted former assistant GM Koby Altman to the job of general manager.

Needless to say, the news of Irving’s request set off a firestorm of speculation regarding where he might end up, and ESPN later specified that the All-Star point guard had given the front office a list of four teams – the Knicks, the Heat, the Spurs, and the Timberwolves – that would be his preferred destinations.

Now, a new report from Yahoo! Sports claims that the Cavs and Knicks are already engaged in the process of trying to work out a deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGNEW YORK KNICKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 10 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP