Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 51-31

Players Added: Jose Calderon (free agent), Jeff Green (free agent), Cedi Osman (draft rights), Derrick Rose (free agent), Jae Crowder (trade), Isaiah Thomas (trade), Ante Zizic (trade), Dwyane Wade (free agent)

Players Lost: Dahntay Jones(free agent), James Jones(free agent), Deron Williams(free agent), Derrick Williams(free agent), Kyrie Irving (trade), Kay Felder (trade), Richard Jefferson (trade)

Projected Team MVP: LeBron James

In the most obvious pick in the world, the MVP for the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers is LeBron James. As it turns out, the most valuable player on a team that has the best player in the world is going to be the best player in the world. What’re the odds of that one?

The big question with LeBron this year is whether he’s going to take his foot off the gas during the regular season or if he’ll go all-out all season. It’s LeBron, and he knows all that matters is the postseason (we’ll get to this in a second), so that first thing is more likely.

But in 2017-18, could LeBron try to prove something in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s departure from Cleveland? It seems unlikely, even if Petty ‘Bron is the best version of LeBron James. But if we get to mid-February and LeBron is playing 44 minutes a night, something might be up.