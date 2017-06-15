The Clippers Hire Jerry West Away From The Warriors To Be A Consultant

#Los Angeles Clippers
06.15.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers, like the other 29 teams in the NBA, are desperate to figure out a way to compete with Golden State after the Warriors’ 16-1 postseason rampage to a second title in three years. Golden State figures to re-sign both Steph Curry and Kevin Durant this summer to keep their core group together and remain the heavy title favorites for the foreseeable future.

In an effort to bridge the gap with the Warriors, the Clippers are turning to The Logo for help, as they will hire Jerry West away from the Warriors to serve in a similar advisory role as he’s done for Golden State over the past six years, according to Jack McCallum of Sports Illustrated. West has previously served as the Lakers general manager, overseeing championship teams for Los Angeles in the ’80s and early ’00s, but has been a consultant with the Warriors for the past six seasons, assisting in their rise to becoming the league’s most dominant team.

Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob released a statement late Wednesday night on West’s departure.

