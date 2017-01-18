A College Hoops Coach Went Through An Imaginary Handshake Line After An In-Game Fight Broke Out

01.18.17 1 hour ago

Usually, handshake lines are a pretty good thing. They’re a way for coaches and players to remember the importance of sportsmanship after an athletic contest – you go from trying to throttle an opponent over the course of a game to remembering at the end of the day, you’re all human beings.

But this is one of those instances where one coach realized that doing a handshake line was probably not a great idea and decided to bail. Siena and Rider played one another on Wednesday night in a game that featured tensions flaring up. During a scrum, a Rider player actually threw a punch that hit a Siena player in the face.

In fact, things got so tense that the team’s coaches got into it with one another while their players were getting heated.

TAGSCollege Basketball

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP