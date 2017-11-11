A College Basketball Player Was Suspended For Playing In A Church Rec League Game

Houston and McNeese tipped off their seasons against one another on Friday evening. The Cougars ended up walking out of the gym with a win by the score of 81-53. They managed to pick up a comfortable victory without Rob Gray, the team’s star guard who has led Houston in each of the last two seasons.

Gray was suspended one game by the NCAA, and he’ll be back on the floor for next week’s game against Drexel. Like many one-game suspensions handed down by the NCAA, the reason Gray was sidelined was ridiculous.

During the offseason, Gray participated in a church rec league game. This led to him getting punished by the sport’s highest governing body at the start of this season.

