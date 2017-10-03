adidas

The NBA regular season is only two weeks away and that’s an exciting time for NBA fans and sneakerheads because new signatures have begun hitting the market. We’ve already seen the new LeBron 15s and the Air Jordan XXXIIs — and the latest KDs and Currys dropped during the Finals back in June — but prior to Tuesday we’d yet to get anything official on adidas’ upcoming signatures.

That changed when we got our first official look at the Dame 4, the signature sneaker for Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard. The fourth edition of Lillard’s shoe features a few significant changes over previous models.

The biggest aesthetic difference is the bootie look and lack of a defined tongue. The logo placement of both Lillard’s logo (now on the tab on what would be the tongue) and the adidas logo (now on the back right of the shoe) are also different. What remains the same is the BOUNCE sole, rather than a BOOST sole, which Lillard has explained is a purposeful decision to help keep the shoe’s price down.