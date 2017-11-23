Getty Image

After the Portland Trail Blazers acquired Jusuf Nurkic from Denver at the trade deadline last February, his all-around stellar play inspired optimism that he could be the missing piece that transforms Rip City into a Western Conference powerhouse.

At just 23, Nurkic already has the polished game of player well beyond his years, which makes it even scarier to think how much room he still has to grow.

Superstar teammate Damian Lillard is dedicated to nurturing that growth, in no small measure because he believes mentoring from an older, more established player would’ve benefit him tremendously during his early years in the league.