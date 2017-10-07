Dante Exum’s Shoulder Injury Could Cause Him To Miss The Entire Season

10.07.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Dante Exum has not yet lived up to the considerable expectations that accompany a top-five pick, but many forecasted something of a breakout season for the Utah Jazz guard in 2017-2018. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old will likely have to wait to make an impact for Quin Snyder’s team, as Exum suffered what appears to be a serious shoulder injury during Utah’s preseason game on Friday evening.

Immediately, it was clear that Exum was in significant pain after taking a fall against the Phoenix Suns and, on Saturday morning, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported more context. The report indicates that Exum “could miss a significant amount of time” as a result of the injury and, while the Jazz have not confirmed, the injury has been described as a separated left shoulder that also includes ligament damage.

Around The Web

TAGSDante ExumUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP