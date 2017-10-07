Dante Exum’s Shoulder Injury Could Cause Him To Miss The Entire Season

Getty Image

Dante Exum has not yet lived up to the considerable expectations that accompany a top-five pick, but many forecasted something of a breakout season for the Utah Jazz guard in 2017-2018. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old will likely have to wait to make an impact for Quin Snyder’s team, as Exum suffered what appears to be a serious shoulder injury during Utah’s preseason game on Friday evening.

WATCH: Dante Exum injures his shoulder in preseason game against the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/JZLvUHjGeI — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) October 7, 2017

Immediately, it was clear that Exum was in significant pain after taking a fall against the Phoenix Suns and, on Saturday morning, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported more context. The report indicates that Exum “could miss a significant amount of time” as a result of the injury and, while the Jazz have not confirmed, the injury has been described as a separated left shoulder that also includes ligament damage.