Daveed Diggs On Working With ESPN, ‘Hamilton,’ And What The Warriors Mean To Oakland

#NBA Tipoff #ESPN #Golden State Warriors
10.16.17 2 hours ago

Getty/Uproxx

Daveed Diggs is not afraid to try something new. The “multi-hyphenate” has starred on stage in Hamilton, appeared on television in Black-Ish and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and created music for decades.

Diggs is working with ESPN to create six different pieces of music this season, the first of which coincides with the Golden State Warriors title defense on opening night of the NBA season. Diggs is a huge Warriors fan and Oakland native, so the collaboration was an obvious one for the actor.

He chatted with us about the Warriors and what they mean to The Bay, his experience working on various projects, and the differences between art in the Obama and Trump presidencies.

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#ESPN#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDaveed DiggsESPNGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHamiltonNBA Tipoff

