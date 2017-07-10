David Griffin Allegedly Wanted To Fire Allan Houston But The Knicks Wouldn’t Let Him

07.10.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

On Sunday, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported that former Cavs GM David Griffin had withdrawn his name from consideration from the job as president and general manager of the Knicks. (Sidebar: while all this was going on, Phil Jackson was sitting in front of a lake somewhere far away tweeting pictures of his toes.)

Details were scarce at the time, with Spears simply alluding to the fact that Griffin’s negotiations with the Knicks has reached an impasse, but Ian Begley of ESPN later reported that talks had stalled because the Knicks weren’t amenable to Griffin bringing in his own staff.

On Monday, the New York Daily News confirmed that Griffin specifically wanted to get rid of Allan Houston but that enigmatic owner James Dolan’s loyalty was an overriding factor. Via Stefan Bondy:

