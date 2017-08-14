Getty Image

When the bombshell announcement dropped last month that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cavs, it was followed up soon after by a list of prospective teams he’d reportedly like to play for. That list included the Spurs, the Heat, the Timberwolves, and the Knicks.

But seeing as how he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, virtually every team in the league has come calling in hopes that they can finagle a deal to land the Cavs’ superstar guard. If Irving truly wants to jump from one contender to another, his best bet is absolutely the Spurs, although there are plenty who think his isolation-heavy style of play is a poor fit in San Antonio’s share-the-wealth system.

Just don’t count David Robinson among those skeptics, as he told SiriusXM NBA radio recently: