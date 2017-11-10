Getty Image

De’Aaron Fox went out and sunk the Sixers on Thursday night, hitting the game-winner in a 109-108 win in Sacramento. The Kings rookie hit the game-winner against the Sixers as part of a 10-0 run to end the game and secure the comeback win.

Fox had the ball and clearly wanted the last shot. He got the opportunity on an inbound with 18.8 seconds left. He dribbled Robert Covington down and squared up from the elbow before draining the winner with 12 seconds left on the shot clock.

De'Aaron Fox is COLD. AS. ICE. pic.twitter.com/re3QWLadqF — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) November 10, 2017

Covington led the Sixers with 24 points in the game, but he maybe should have stuck closer to Fox on that one. Fox, meanwhile, had 11 points off the bench.