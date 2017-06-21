De’Aaron Fox’s Dad Isn’t Afraid To Pull The Ultimate Trump Card Against LaVar Ball

06.21.17

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball and De’Aaron Fox are really familiar with one another. The pair of ultra-talented guards who will go towards the top of Thursday’s NBA Draft faced off twice in college. Ball’s UCLA Bruins won the matchup in Lexington earlier in the season, but during the NCAA Tournament, Fox’s Kentucky Wildcats won in the Sweet 16.

In both matchups, you can argue Fox won the head-to-head matchups. In Kentucky’s loss, he had 20 points, nine assists, two rebounds, and two turnovers to Ball’s 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and six turnovers. But in Kentucky’s tournament win, he was spectacular: 39 points, four assists, and three rebounds to Ball’s 10 points, eight assists, and three rebounds.

This game happened as LaVar Ball was hyping up his son at Fox’s expense — LaVar straight up said that Fox “can’t mess with Zo” because Lonzo is a winner before Fox went out there and spent 40 minutes thrashing his son. Fox has even said he went into this game motivated to shut LaVar up.

Fox’s father, Aaron, talked to Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report and while discussing the Ball family, decided to share his unfiltered thoughts on LaVar and Lonzo.

