DeAndre Jordan is an NBA All-Star for the first time this season and the perks of being an All-Star are numerous. There are often contract bonuses, the chance to do the NBA Dunk Contest, and you have added endorsement opportunities. There’s also the increased spotlight that can lead to more opportunities to get in front of the camera, such as an appearance on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle” to go up against “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.

That’s what Jordan did recently and he took the opportunity to hit the stage in an aggressive outfit of leather pants and a shirt that might have had the two bottom buttons buttoned and that’s all. For his song selection, Jordan went with a classic and belted out Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” (and tossed roses to the crowd) to the delight of the audience (and Hyland).

Lip synching to Seal on TV is an extremely DeAndre Jordan thing to do, as he’s one of the league’s most out-going individuals and that’s becoming more and more apparent. Between Jordan and Blake Griffin, the Clippers have two of the NBA’s most gregarious and fun-loving young stars.

Jordan’s episode of “Lip Sync Battle” will air on Spike on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. and if this teaser is any indication, he crushes his performance.