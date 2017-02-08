DeAndre Jordan Went On TV To Belt Out ‘Kiss From A Rose’ In Leather Pants

#Los Angeles Clippers
02.08.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

DeAndre Jordan is an NBA All-Star for the first time this season and the perks of being an All-Star are numerous. There are often contract bonuses, the chance to do the NBA Dunk Contest, and you have added endorsement opportunities. There’s also the increased spotlight that can lead to more opportunities to get in front of the camera, such as an appearance on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle” to go up against “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.

That’s what Jordan did recently and he took the opportunity to hit the stage in an aggressive outfit of leather pants and a shirt that might have had the two bottom buttons buttoned and that’s all. For his song selection, Jordan went with a classic and belted out Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” (and tossed roses to the crowd) to the delight of the audience (and Hyland).

Lip synching to Seal on TV is an extremely DeAndre Jordan thing to do, as he’s one of the league’s most out-going individuals and that’s becoming more and more apparent. Between Jordan and Blake Griffin, the Clippers have two of the NBA’s most gregarious and fun-loving young stars.

Jordan’s episode of “Lip Sync Battle” will air on Spike on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. and if this teaser is any indication, he crushes his performance.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANlip sync battleLos Angeles Clippers

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP