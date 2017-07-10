DeMar DeRozan Lost It And Threw A Ball At A Ref During A Drew League Game

07.09.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

NBA players tend to be disproportionately competitive. One of our favorite things every summer is watching them show absolutely no mercy to the little kids attending the various basketball camps they host. But some of them also like to participate in some of the country’s premier pro-am leagues during the off-season, and with the way they dominate lesser opponents in those settings, they might as well be playing against children.

Yet every now and then some unknown guy will become a viral sensation by breaking an NBA star’s ankles or putting him on a poster. And every now and then a team comprised of multiple NBA stars will – gasp – lose a game. That’s what happened Sunday when DeMar DeRozan and Nick Young’s squad M.H.P. dropped a close one to Home Town Favorites, 104-99.

TAGSDEMAR DEROZANDrew LeagueNICK YOUNGTORONTO RAPTORS

