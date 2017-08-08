DeMarcus Cousins Sees Your Potential Carmelo Anthony To The Pelicans Rumors

08.08.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins seems to be feeling pretty good as the 2017-2018 NBA season approaches. The New Orleans Pelicans center can’t stop talking about the tremendous shape he is in after overhauling his offseason workout regimen and Cousins firmly believes that his team will “shock a lot of people” with top-notch play in the near future.

Still, the Pelicans have a gaping hole on the wing and Cousins took notice of a Pelicans fan page on Instagram that was promoting the possibility of a deal that would theoretically send Carmelo Anthony to New Orleans.

