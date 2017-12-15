DeMarcus Cousins Is ‘Confident’ The Pelicans Will Not Trade Him

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins is quite possibly the best NBA player right now to have never made it to the postseason, and the New Orleans Pelicans are in a position to give him that opportunity for the first time in his career. Well, as long as they don’t trade him, of course.

The good news for Cousins, though, is he doesn’t think that’s going to happen. Despite the fact that he is on an expiring deal and the Pelicans could use some help elsewhere on their roster, Cousins is under the impression that he is still going to be in New Orleans after the trade deadline passes.

Cousins spoke to Marc Spears of The Undefeated regarding his future, and said that while he understands basketball as a business in a way that he never has before, he is still optimistic.