Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

DeMarcus Cousins Got Fined $50,000 For Telling A Fan To ‘Suck A D*ck’

03.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins’ first days in New Orleans haven’t quite gone according to plan. The Pelicans have gone 2-6 (1-6 with him in the lineup) since acquiring Cousins from the Kings during the All-Star break and Cousins has already missed one game after picking up his 17th and 18th technical fouls.

On Thursday, things got worse for Cousins as the NBA released a statement that he would be fined $50,000 for a pair of outbursts directed at fans in successive days.

New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language towards fans on separate occasions, it was announced to day by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incidents occurred during the Pelicans’ 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, march 5 at Staples Center and at the conclusion of the Pelicans’ 88-83 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.&nbsp;

The first incident in question refers to Cousins telling a fan to “suck a d*ck, b*tch” after fans behind the scorers table in Los Angeles called him a “fat boy,” and heckled him during the game.

Around The Web

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP