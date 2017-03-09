DeMarcus Cousins Got Fined $50,000 For Telling A Fan To ‘Suck A D*ck’

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins’ first days in New Orleans haven’t quite gone according to plan. The Pelicans have gone 2-6 (1-6 with him in the lineup) since acquiring Cousins from the Kings during the All-Star break and Cousins has already missed one game after picking up his 17th and 18th technical fouls.

On Thursday, things got worse for Cousins as the NBA released a statement that he would be fined $50,000 for a pair of outbursts directed at fans in successive days.

New Orleans Pelicans forward/center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language towards fans on separate occasions, it was announced to day by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incidents occurred during the Pelicans’ 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, march 5 at Staples Center and at the conclusion of the Pelicans’ 88-83 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 6 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The first incident in question refers to Cousins telling a fan to “suck a d*ck, b*tch” after fans behind the scorers table in Los Angeles called him a “fat boy,” and heckled him during the game.