DeMarcus Cousins Called The People Of Sacramento His Family In An Emotional Instagram Post

02.21.17 2 hours ago

Words can't even express how hard it is for me to have to leave the city of Sacramento and all of the amazing people that I have met while out here. I gave it my all for you and you gave it right back. The most amazing fans on the planet and I just want you to know that your support has meant everything to me. It's hard to believe that it was seven years ago that this young kid from Alabama showed up in Sacramento scared and not knowing a soul. As I look back upon my time here, I wouldn't trade it for anything. I have met so many amazing people, many of whom went out of their way to make me feel right at home from day one. Each and every one of you have played such an important part in my life and helping me become the person I am today. I don't just consider you all as fans, you all are my family…and a couple thousand miles aren't going to change a thing. Thank you Sacramento. #LoyaltyisLove

From a basketball perspective, it’s probably a good thing that DeMarcus Cousins is no longer on the Sacramento Kings. Save for Cousins, that wasn’t an especially great roster, and it was rough watching such a talented player toil away on a team that didn’t look like it was going to compete for a championship any time soon.

But life is bigger than basketball, and from a personal perspective, there aren’t many basketball players who genuinely loved their community more than Cousins loved Sacramento. His involvement with the city, namely with children in Sacramento, was always heartwarming, and it is sad to see that Cousins has to separate from a place that he loved so much.

Cousins has already said goodbye to Sacramento and that he loved Kings fans for “dealing with this knucklehead,” and on Tuesday, he posted a picture to Instagram in which he said a much longer thank you to the city and its residents.

“Words can’t even express how hard it is for me to have to leave the city of Sacramento and all of the amazing people that I have met while out here,” Cousins said in the caption of the post. “I gave it my all for you and you gave it right back. The most amazing fans on the planet and I just want you to know that your support has meant everything to me. It’s hard to believe that it was seven years ago that this young kid from Alabama showed up in Sacramento scared and not knowing a soul. As I look back upon my time here, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

