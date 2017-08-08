Under Armour Will Reportedly Sign Mavericks Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. To An Endorsement Deal

Dennis Smith Jr. enjoyed one of the best performances at the Las Vegas Summer League and that explosion raised his profile considerably in NBA circles. Of course, Smith Jr. did enough in his one-year stint at NC State to garner a top 10 selection in the 2017 NBA Draft but, in the same breath, his full arsenal of skills was on full display in Vegas and there was a real buzz about his play.

On the heels of that showing, Smith Jr. will reportedly sign an endorsement deal with Under Armour.

This comes as something of a surprise, as Smith Jr. was closely associated with Adidas prior to joining the professional ranks. His pre-college career had an Adidas lean and NC State is famously an Adidas-sponsored institution. Still, the good folks at Under Armour apparently did enough to entice the Dallas Mavericks rookie to look in their direction and Smith Jr. is the type of player that could have real upward momentum and possibly become a face of the brand if things go according to plan.

While Smith Jr. battled some knee issues in his younger days, the powerful guard explodes to the rim with comparisons to a young Derrick Rose and that mix of athleticism and the ability to manufacture highlight-worthy plays could do wonders in the shoe world. Being a fantastic prospect certainly helps but, as we’ve seen time and time again, being a marketable player also matters and Smith Jr. just might be both. Under Armour is certainly banking on it.

