Derrick Rose Is Out At Least Two Weeks For The Cavs

11.17.17 40 mins ago

Derrick Rose has a lingering injury, a statement that’s been true for much of his NBA career but is the worst fear of Cleveland Cavaliers fans hoping the guard had turned the corner on his health woes.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Friday that Rose will miss weeks, not days, as his ankle injury continues to linger.

Though it was reported that Rose would return on Monday against the New York Knicks, he hasn’t played since November 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. His availability was updated on a game-by-game basis until Lue updated the media on Friday that he will miss an extended time.

