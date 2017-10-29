Derrick Rose Will Return To The Cavs Lineup To Face The Knicks

#NBA Jumpstart #New York Knicks #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.29.17 1 hour ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off with the New York Knicks on Sunday night in Cleveland hoping to shake off a two-game losing streak that most recently saw them give up 123 points in a loss to the Pelicans.

Cleveland has dropped back-to-back games to the Nets and Pelicans, which means the lowly Knicks coming to town couldn’t come at a better time to help them right the ship. The Cavs could use a big win to calm the nerves of fans who have watched Cleveland stumble out of the gates this season, and to help, the Cavs will get some point guard depth back in the lineup.

Derrick Rose, who sprained his ankle against the Milwaukee Bucks just over a week ago, will be back in action against his former team.

