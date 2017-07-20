USA TODAY Sports

In their efforts to appease LeBron James and convince him not to leave in free agency next summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly in discussions to add Derrick Rose on a one-year deal as part of their tax-payer mid-level exception. The move makes sense for Cleveland, even if Rose doesn’t address their full needs or really pull them significantly closer to the Warriors.

Rose is still a capable scorer and if he were willing to accept a bench role, could give them a much needed scoring lift that the reserve unit lacked last season. He’s not a defensive stopper by any means and is prone to lapses, but he would be an upgrade from Deron Williams a year ago and is a minor risk on a one-year deal.

However, there’s no guarantee that Rose will choose to join forces with Kyrie Irving and LeBron in Cleveland. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the former MVP also met with the Lakers on Thursday as they try to convince him to be their veteran point guard presence after failing to land Rajon Rondo — now in New Orleans.