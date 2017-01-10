Dunks Of The Week Of 1-2-17

Derrick Rose Was Reportedly In Chicago While Missing The Knicks’ Last Game

01.10.17 1 hour ago

USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Knicks’ season continued to spiral away from the playoffs and into the mediocrity Knicks fans have come to know like an old friend, Derrick Rose disappeared on Monday night. The Knicks were hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, and right before game time, word got out that Rose was not with the team. Even as members of the Knicks assured everyone that Rose was okay, the mystery behind his absence only grew — but now we have a little more of an idea about what’s going on.

While the Knicks were getting blown out by the Pelicans, Rose was in Chicago for what he described to the team as a “family situation,” according to ESPN. By Tuesday morning, Rose was spotted speaking to Knicks GM Steve Mills at the team facility. Tuesday, in case you’re wondering, is an official off day for the team.

TAGSDERRICK ROSENEW YORK KNICKS

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP