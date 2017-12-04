Derrick Rose Is In The Process Of Returning To The Cavs (UPDATE)

#NBA Jumpstart #Derrick Rose #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.04.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Derrick Rose has reportedly made up his mind about a return to basketball. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rose is on the verge of ending the self-imposed exile he took as he tried to decide whether he wanted to continue playing basketball, and the former MVP is going to return to the Cavaliers.

Rose, who has missed the team’s last 12 games due to an ankle injury in addition to his exile, flew to Cleveland on Monday and intends on getting ready to take the floor.

The Cavaliers were optimistic about Rose eventually making his return to the team after talking to him during his time away from the squad, despite the fact that he was reportedly “tired of being hurt and it’s taking a toll on him mentally.” This year, Rose has only played in seven of the team’s 23 games — he missed four games towards the beginning of a year due to an injury in addition to his recent stint away from hoops.

