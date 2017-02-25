Derrick Rose’s Agent Said The Knicks Guard Wants To Stay In New York

Getty Image

It looked like Derrick Rose was heading to Minnesota before the NBA trade deadline passed. But the Wolves reportedly backed out of a trade, and now, Rose is still a Knick. As it turns out, this seems to be his preference. B.J. Armstrong, Rose’s agent, told Sirius XM NBA radio on Saturday that his client wants to stay in New York.

“Like I’ve said all along, and like he’s said all along, you know what, he wants to be in New York,” Armstrong said, according to ESPN. “He feels comfortable there.”

While the trade deadline has passed, Rose is still an interesting case because he’s a free agent after this year. The former MVP will hit the open market this summer, but based on what Armstrong said, it sounds like Rose has no interest in leaving New York. Armstrong also mentioned that the deadline let the team and Rose both figure out about what his value would be if he ends up looking for a new team.

“It was an opportunity to see what his value truly was throughout the league,” Armstrong said. “So as you can see, through all the reports, there were teams that were interested in him and what he does and what he brings to the court.”

Rose is going to be one of the more interesting players in free agency this year. He has a checkered injury history and hasn’t looked like an MVP in some time, so it’s hard to imagine that he gets a massive deal over a number of years. But Rose is only 28, and as Armstrong pointed out, he has been playing better over the last month or so.

Could some team take a chance on Rose getting back to 100 percent? It’s possible, and it sounds like Armstrong plans on using the interest Rose generated this week in negotiations.

(Via ESPN)