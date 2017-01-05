Derrick Rose Looked Like His Old Self On This Powerful Baseline Jam

WATCH: Derrick Rose goes baseline and throws down a vintage two-handed hammer pic.twitter.com/D8Cu6pxeRB — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) January 5, 2017

Derrick Rose‘s injury issues over the past few years have drastically reduced that otherworldly athleticism that once made him one of the most exhilarating players in the NBA, but every now and then, he shows flashes that remind us just how incredible he used to be. That’s what happened on Wednesday night against the Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

After beating Mirza Teletovic off the dribble, Rose went baseline and exploded to the cup for the monster two-handed jam. The former MVP has sneakily been playing very well so far this season as he continues to try and make a case for himself as the Knicks’ long-term solution at the point guard position.

Kristaps Porzingis is clearly the franchise cornerstone for the future, but Rose’s solid play (17.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game on 44.8 percent shooting) have helped the Knicks stay close in an absolutely wild race for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.