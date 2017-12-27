Getty Image

Devin Booker suffered a scary looking injury earlier this month, going down with a strained adductor during a 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the fact that it looked like the kind of thing that could keep him on the sidelines for a while, the Phoenix Suns announced that their star guard would only miss 2-3 weeks due to the injury.

Tuesday night is exactly three weeks from the Suns’ game against the Raptors, and as it turns out, Booker’s timetable was on point. Booker was in the starting lineup for Phoenix’s game Memphis, the team announced about an hour prior to tipoff.

In all, Booker has missed nine games with the injury, and his return will be a welcomed one among Suns fans — Phoenix went 3-6 in his absence. While the Suns aren’t exactly a team that is expected to compete for a title this year, booker is one of the franchise building blocks, so it’s always less than ideal when he has to sit out with any kind of injury.