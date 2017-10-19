Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s Thursday which means a brand new episode of the Dime Podcast with myself and Martin Rickman (please feel free to smash those subscribe buttons and leave us some nice reviews). This week it’s all about the return of the NBA regular season. We were joined by two great guests this week in former NBA star and current NBA TV analyst Greg Anthony and national NBA writer for the Washington Post Tim Bontemps.

We start with Anthony and his memories of fights at practice during his time with the Knicks in the early 90s, spurred on by the Bobby Portis-Nikola Mirotic incident in Chicago on Tuesday. Anthony also told some great Charles Oakley stories, explained what it’s like to try and play on in a game after a tough injury like Gordon Hayward’s, and professed his love of lemon pepper wings.

Bontemps joined us live from the road as he left Cleveland following the Cavs-Celtics opener and told us what it was like in the arena after Hayward went down, where the Celtics go from here, and also a discussion about the Warriors and Rockets as well as who steps into Boston’s place in the East.