We’ve seen this movie before, or have we?

The Houston Rockets sit with an unexpectedly impressive 21-8 record in mid-December, largely on the strength of a ten-game winning streak. And James Harden might be the MVP of the NBA to this point. Harden’s 2015-16 performance left quite a bit to be desired despite his brilliance ever since arriving in Houston, and while Mike D’Antoni’s reputation as an offensive coach is virtually unmatched, that end of the floor was never the issue for the Rockets.

However, not even the greatest D’Antoni optimist could foresee what has transpired for the Rockets to this point, as Houston is entrenched firmly in the middle of the pack defensively. While that might not seem like much, Houston needs only to avoid the abject disaster that many (including myself) projected in preventing the opposition from scoring and they have done that on the back of Trevor Ariza, Patrick Beverley, and the now-injured Clint Capela.

Are the Rockets set up to make a deep playoff run? Maybe not. After all, teams with widespread defensive issues rarely succeed at the highest level in May, but Harden’s individual brilliance is extremely difficult to argue against at this point in time. The renaissance of both Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon has also been hugely significant. Playing without Capela for the next few weeks should be telling as to how the Rockets will fare the rest of the way, but even their streak-busting loss to the Spurs came by only two points. There’s certainly nothing wrong with a result such as that.

Through 29 games and nearly two months, the Houston Rockets have earned the right to deride their critics. This time, it just might last. With that in mind, Houston rates quite favorably in this week’s power rankings and the entire list can be found below. Be kind. It is the holiday season, after all.

1. Golden State Warriors (25-4, Last week — 1st)

The Warriors are obscene, and the latest evidence came in the form of a 30-point annihilation of the admittedly shorthanded Jazz on Tuesday evening. Regardless, no team is more terrifying on a nightly basis and I can’t see an argument against Steve Kerr’s team in the top spot barring some sort of injury or dry spell midseason.