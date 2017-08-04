Doc Rivers Is Out Of The Clippers Front Office As Lawrence Frank Takes Over

#Los Angeles Clippers
08.04.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

Doc Rivers is still the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, but that is now the only title he holds with the organization. Rivers has been stripped of his role in the front office, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Woj report that came out on Friday has a pretty credible source, too: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who spoke directly to ESPN about the state of the franchise and how Rivers’ role will change with the team as they retool the front office.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDOC RIVERSLawrence FrankLos Angeles Clipperssteve ballmer

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP