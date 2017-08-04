Getty Image

Doc Rivers is still the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, but that is now the only title he holds with the organization. Rivers has been stripped of his role in the front office, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Woj report that came out on Friday has a pretty credible source, too: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who spoke directly to ESPN about the state of the franchise and how Rivers’ role will change with the team as they retool the front office.