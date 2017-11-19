ESPN

It’s official: The President of the United States and LaVar Ball are in an all-out war of words after Donald Trump fired off a tweet Sunday morning. Trump claimed that Ball is “unaccepting of what I did for his son” and that he should have let the arrested UCLA basketball players in jail.

Trump’s tweet was a direct response to comments Ball made on ESPN shortly after the players who were arrested in China for shoplifting finally returned home. One of those players was Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo, and when ESPN asked about Trump’s involvement in getting his son home, LaVar responded, “Who? What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Despite the fact that all three UCLA players thanked Trump by name in a press conference last week, Trump clearly wanted to hear a similar sentiment from LaVar. He didn’t get what he wanted then, and he certainly isn’t going to get that now.