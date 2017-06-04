One of the moments that sparked Cleveland’s championship run last postseason happened in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. During the waning moments of a 108-97 Warriors win to make the series 3-1, LeBron James and Draymond Green got tangled up and the latter went to the ground. LeBron stepped over Green, who responded by striking LeBron in the groin.
Green ended up picking up a flagrant foul in the incident and getting suspended for Game 5, which the Cavaliers won. He returned for Game 6 in Cleveland, but the Cavs won that game, too. Then in Game 7, Cleveland won and secured a championship in Oracle Arena despite Green having the game of his life.
One year later and Green has an opportunity for revenge – the Warriors currently have a 1-0 lead in the 2017 Finals. But Golden State’s do-everything forward is still hung up on what happened last summer. In a segment for E:60, Green looked back on that moment and explained why he believes he is to blame for the Warriors’ unraveling.
Yeah, but they still lost. Warriors marks are hilarious. How come after the 2015 finals you didn’t write stories about how K Love and Kyrie claimed that if they got to play in the finals the Cavs would’ve won. Almost like thise guys actually respect their opponents AND the game so they wouldn’t say things like that publicly.
Except that they totally did. Several times. Get a clue.
Players can say whatever they want, of course he thinks they would’ve won if he was healthy (I mean, they did lol), what do you want a pro athlete to say. It’s all the talking heads n fans that are ridiculous. Kylie n Love are out n everyone goes “well injuries are part of the game you can’t use excuses.” But then the warriors lose to a healthy cavs team next year n everyone is trying to say they lost 3 straight games because Deaymond missed one of them and Steph, who played all his regular minutes n rotations n didn’t look hampered at all other than missing shots he usually makes, but I’m supposed to buy that he was “injured.” Gtfo
