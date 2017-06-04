Draymond Green Explained Why He Blames Himself For Golden State Losing In The 2016 Finals

06.03.17 2 days ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

One of the moments that sparked Cleveland’s championship run last postseason happened in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. During the waning moments of a 108-97 Warriors win to make the series 3-1, LeBron James and Draymond Green got tangled up and the latter went to the ground. LeBron stepped over Green, who responded by striking LeBron in the groin.

Green ended up picking up a flagrant foul in the incident and getting suspended for Game 5, which the Cavaliers won. He returned for Game 6 in Cleveland, but the Cavs won that game, too. Then in Game 7, Cleveland won and secured a championship in Oracle Arena despite Green having the game of his life.

One year later and Green has an opportunity for revenge – the Warriors currently have a 1-0 lead in the 2017 Finals. But Golden State’s do-everything forward is still hung up on what happened last summer. In a segment for E:60, Green looked back on that moment and explained why he believes he is to blame for the Warriors’ unraveling.

