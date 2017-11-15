Getty Image

Draymond Green is used to going head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In each of the last three seasons, Green’s Warriors have faced off against Cleveland with an NBA championship on the line, so Green has spent a lot of time the last few years paying attention to how the team operates.

Green is also one of the sharpest basketball minds in the league and is good at candidly laying out his thoughts on things that occur on the hardwood. For proof of this, look no further than the interview he gave to Sam Amick of USA Today Sports in which he broke down some of the issues that he has seen in Cleveland this season.

Amick asked Green his thoughts on the Cavaliers so far, to which he responded that LeBron James and co. are “struggling.” When asked if he believes their issues should lead to fans panicking, Green explained how it was more complex than a yes-or-no answer, and pointed to how the team isn’t 100 percent healthy and LeBron’s workload as ways to make both sides of the argument. Additionally, he pointed out what he believes are “glaring concerns” that the team faces right now.