Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James After Delivering A Hard Foul

Things got super chippy during the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was dribbling up the court on a 1-on-2 against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. In an attempt to force a turnover, Green put his arm in his path and tried to get a steal.

Instead, his arm got too much of James’ torso and LeBron hit the ground hard. It looked like he went down a little easily, but he stayed on the floor for a second while things got tense between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.