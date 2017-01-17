Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James After Delivering A Hard Foul

01.16.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Things got super chippy during the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was dribbling up the court on a 1-on-2 against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. In an attempt to force a turnover, Green put his arm in his path and tried to get a steal.

Instead, his arm got too much of James’ torso and LeBron hit the ground hard. It looked like he went down a little easily, but he stayed on the floor for a second while things got tense between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

