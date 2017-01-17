Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James After Delivering A Hard Foul

Things got super chippy during the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was dribbling up the court on a 1-on-2 against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. In an attempt to force a turnover, Green put his arm in his path and tried to get a steal.
Instead, his arm got too much of James’ torso and LeBron hit the ground hard. It looked like he went down a little easily, but he stayed on the floor for a second while things got tense between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.
That was a little more than “sticking his arm in his path trying to get a steal”. I know it is fashionable to hate on Lebron, but making Draymond out to be an innocent choirboy is a bit much.
He was mocking the way LeBron threw his head back like he got knocked in the chin even though the side view shows there was no contact there.
Green would have deservedly gotten the foul anyway, there was no need for James’ acting. Ridiculous flailing like this is one of the reasons why people don’t like him.