Getty Image

Draymond Green knows a little bit about social media snafus, which is why he said he got his laughs in with Kevin Durant this week. The Golden State Warriors teammates are now teammates in social media faux pas after Durant accidentally trashed his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates and head coach earlier this week.

Durant has since apologized for the incident and just generally feels pretty bad about people thinking he has multiple Twitter accounts or a poor understanding of the third person perspective in the English language. That doesn’t mean Green will hold back from making fun of his teammate and friend.

Green was asked about the incident by reporters on Friday and said he was “laughing in his face” when he saw Durant earlier this week.