The Golden State Warriors recently reached a level of frustration that we haven’t really seen out of them during their current run of dominance. The team lost to Memphis on Saturday night, 111-101, as their record fell to 1-2 on the year. It was game three of an 82 game season, so it’s not the end of the world, but seeing as how the Warriors expect near perfection, it was a rough loss.

This was evident in how Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant reacted towards the end of the game. Curry got ejected for throwing his mouthpiece at a referee, and after he got tossed, Durant was thrown out for arguing with an official.

It was a bad look, sure, and while there may be some fallout from the incident, the Warriors aren’t too worried. As proof, look at what Draymond Green had to say about Curry getting tossed.