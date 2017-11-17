Getty Image

Draymond Green, like many athletes, uses his platform to talk about societal issues that don’t have to do with basketball. Invariably whenever he does this, Green hears three words that pop up whenever an athlete touches on politics: Stick to sports.

The irony of this is that athletes are only told to “stick to sports” when politics pop up, but no one says this when, for example, Damian Lillard decides to get away from basketball and put out an album. More than anything, it’s a phrase that is meant to discourage athletes from speaking out about politics.

When Green hears it, he can only laugh. Green spoke at Harvard on Tuesday afternoon prior to the Warriors’ game against the Celtics, and was asked his thoughts on the whole notion of athletes being told by others to exist solely in the world of sports.