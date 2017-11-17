Draymond Green Won’t Stick To Sports Because People Who Never Played Try To ‘Speak Basketball’

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green
11.16.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green, like many athletes, uses his platform to talk about societal issues that don’t have to do with basketball. Invariably whenever he does this, Green hears three words that pop up whenever an athlete touches on politics: Stick to sports.

The irony of this is that athletes are only told to “stick to sports” when politics pop up, but no one says this when, for example, Damian Lillard decides to get away from basketball and put out an album. More than anything, it’s a phrase that is meant to discourage athletes from speaking out about politics.

When Green hears it, he can only laugh. Green spoke at Harvard on Tuesday afternoon prior to the Warriors’ game against the Celtics, and was asked his thoughts on the whole notion of athletes being told by others to exist solely in the world of sports.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP