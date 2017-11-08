Getty Image

Dwight Howard‘s wallet got a bit lighter thanks to a gesture he made to a fan in Minnesota on Sunday.

The Charlotte Hornets center was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday after Howard made a crotch-chopping gesture to a fan during play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charlotte lost, 112-94, to the Wolves. But in the second quarter, with 1:15 left, Howard did a bit of the D-Generation X chop to the crowd while he was near Karl-Anthony Towns in the key. In fact, one of the only videos of the incident already has some music added to it.